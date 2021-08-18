View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma is doing a phenomenal job in portraying her character on-screen. She gets a lot of hate on social media which, by the way, proves that she is doing a great job as an actress. As Pakhi, Aishwarya Sharma is planning and plotting against Sayi and Virat's budding romance. However, in real life she is too busy having fun, making reel videos and cracking up her fans with her quirky social media content. And that's what she's done now. The actress lip-synced a drunk Ross Gellar scene from Friends. Remember the scene when Ross aka finds out about Rachel aka Jennifer Aniston and Joey aka Matt Leblanc? After that, they even dine together and Ross is very drunk and talks about LOVE. Yep, the same one. And Aishwarya has done such a fine job at it that we are having a laughter attack here. She is even sporting a fake moustache which makes her look cuter. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sayi and Samrat’s off-screen bond would raise your excitement for the drama in the upcoming episodes – view pics

