View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been one of the biggest shows that have turned the tides for many. Apart from changing the fates of contestants, the show also passes on the proceedings to various charitable organisations or medical facilities. A new promo featuring and Genelia D'Souza will move y'all to tears. Riteish and Genelia will make an appearance on the Shandaar Shukravaar episode this week. They will be rooting and playing the game for the cancer-stricken kids. Upon seeing the AV of the same, Genelia will break down into tears. Riteish will also turn emotional. On seeing the Av of the cancer patients, Riteish says, "Bachche pe kya beeti hai yeh hum kabhi samajh bhi nahi payenge. ((We will never be able to understand what the kids have gone through)" Also Read - Before Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan's drug case, these 24 Bollywood CRIMES shook the nation – view pics

The host of Kaun Banega Crorepati, will praise the couple for their efforts in helping the kids. Seeing the husband-wife duo doing great work together, swells us with pride. Also Read - Pathan, Tiger 3, Sooryavanshi: Ten action movies of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and more that have us super-excited – view pics