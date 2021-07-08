Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Will Ishwari be the reason behind Dev and Sonakshi's fractured relationship? watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is returning with a new season and a new chapter in Dev and Sonakshi's life. and are returning as Dev and Sonakshi, one of the most favourite on-screen duos in Indian television. Fans of the show are pretty stoked and super excited to know what happens in Dev and Sonakshi's life now. And now, a new promo was dropped by the channel in which Ishwari aka is talking about the journey. Ishwari narrates how Dev aka Shaheer Sheikh has been a doting son and a perfect human being in every aspect. While she is seen having her doubts about Sonakshi aka Erica Fernandes. It seems Ishwari has still not accepted Sonakshi. She is seen blaming Sonakshi for all the troubles that Dev faced in their marital life. While she is excited about the new phase and new story that they are coming with, there seems to be indifference in her tone.

Now, as per the other promos, we see Sonakshi and Dev's relationship hitting a rough patch. There's the communication gap and a few heartbreaks and innocent taunts thrown around. It makes us wonder whether Ishwari is the reason that Sonakshi and Dev's relationship gets strained? We don't know, but the concept sounds amazing. It would be very interesting if Ishwari has a change of heart and instead helps Dev and Sonakshi to overcome their relationship crisis, don't you think?

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi will air from 12th July onwards.