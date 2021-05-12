Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares a video wishing her son on his birthday; fans are moved by his resemblance with the Dil Bechara actor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti)

's nephew, Nirvanh turns a year older today. The Dil Bechara actor's sister took to her social media handle to share a video compiled by Ananya on her Instagram handle reminiscing Nirvanh's happy times with his Mamu. The video has a compilation of Nirvanh's pictures and videos with his parents and Sushant. If we look at Nirvanh's pictures, we see a lot of Sushant Singh Rajput in him. The actor's fans were quick to point that out. From Nirvanh copying Sushant's meditative pose to posing with glasses as a toddler, there are some very cutesy moments. The video is heartening and seeing Sushant being a kid with his nieces and nephews will surely leave you teary-eyed. It's going to be a year next month since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. His sister has been carrying out philanthropic work on her brother's behalf ever since his tragic demise. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla asks rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill to remember him for work as she turns producer – view tweet

Wish you a very happy birthday Nirvanh. Also Read - Mukesh Khanna aka Shaktimaan DISMISSES death rumours with a video