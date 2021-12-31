Angad slapped Tejo ?

Wth is going on?#Udaariyaan pic.twitter.com/QpSTzXRSHb — Paadh le Auggie ??? (@AugustTaetae) December 30, 2021

The makers of Udaariyaan has brought a strange twist to the tale. Angad Maan aka 's character has turned psychotic in the show. His love for Tejo aka Priyanka Choudhary will turn into an obsession. A new promo video is going viral on social media in which Angad will SLAP Tejo. Yes, you read that right. It will so happen that Tejo will try to leave the house. Angad will lose it and try to stop Tejo. He will grab her hand as Tejo makes for the exit. Tejo will ask Angad to leave her hand as it's hurting him. However, she will be in for a rude shock when he slaps her hard saying he is getting hurt more.

How will Fateh react to all of this? Well, it surely will be interesting to watch, don't you think? Meanwhile, TejAng supporters are lashing out at the makers for ruining Karan's character in the show.

Udaariyaan features , Isha Malviya, Priyanka Choudhary in the lead.