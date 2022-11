View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A special screening of Unnchai was held in the city last night which saw a lot of Bollywood celebs making an appearance. The Sooraj Barjatya-directed adventure-drama film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika, to name a few. At the special screening of Unnchai, we saw Bollywood celebs such as Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit and others coming together to watch the movie. A video of Jaya Bachchan ignoring Kangana grabbed the attention of netizens. While there's another video of Abhishek animatedly chatting with Kangana along with Anupam Kher. They even hug and are seen smiling while chatting away.