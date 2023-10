Urfi Javed is a quirk queen and so when it was her pre-birthday celebration, it couldn't be the usual celeb parties.

Urfi Javed celebrates her birthday on October 15 but her party has already started. The actress and Bigg Boss OTT fame hosted a pre birthday bash in Mumbai on Thursday night. The theme was Bollywood and everyone had to come dressed as a popular character or actors from Bollywood films. Urfi herself chose the most unexpected characters and went as Hera Pheri fame Babu Bhaiyya played by Paresh Rawal. The other Javed sisters were no less, one came in as Katrina Kaif from Kala Chashma, the other as Priyanka Chopra from Ram Chahe Leela and the third as the dancing queen Helen. Check out the fun video right here. Abhi toh party shuru hui hai, we are waiting to see what Urfi wears next for her pre birthday bash.