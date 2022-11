View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Trust Urfi Javed to design looks that no one can fathom. In her bizarre OOTD today, the Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi used two mobile phones to cover her breasts as she went braless in a blue pant suit. Just when you think there cannot be anything more bizarre than what we have already seen her wear, she surprises us. However, the actress is being massively trolled with some of the nastiest comments coming her way. But it is clear she neither cares or is bothered about what people say. She continues to dress the way she wants and hasn't turned off comments on her social media as well. Well, take a look at the video and let us know what you think of Urfi Javed's latest look. Also Read - Elle Beauty Awards 2022: Elli AvRam's voluminous outfit gets brutally trolled; netizens say, Urfi Khamakha Badnaam Hai' [View Pics]