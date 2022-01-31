View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi Javed stepped out today in a daring body-hugging outfit. She was seen greeting the shutterbugs as usual and tried posing for some photographs. However, something unusual happened this time when a man got too close to her to click a selfie with her. Urfi was visibly taken aback by the man who tried to invade her private space. He even pulled her towards her before spitting gutkha on the street and wrapped his hand around her back. But Urfi having a good laugh over the fiasco and not reacting to the man's actions irked netizens a lot. They started schooling her for encouraging such insensitive acts on the street. Also Read - CAUGHT on Camera: Urfi Javed seen CRYING with a mysterious boy; netizens ask, 'Kya nautanki chal raha hai?'