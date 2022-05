Urfi Javed goes backless in a cut-out oversized T-shirt, shows middle fingers to trolls [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi Javed often gets trolled for her quirky fashion choices but she doesn't give a damn what people think or say about her. She likes to wear what she wants to wear. And yet again, Urfi was seen going backless in a cut-out oversized black T-shirt which she paired it with a tiny matching short. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant was also asked by the paparazzi about her views on being targetted for her choices of clothes. She chose not to react to it. However, people were not so pleased with her fashion. Many people called her an attention seeker, while many others slammed her for her bizarre appearances. She also showed middle fingers to trolls while posing for the shutterbugs. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for her outfit at Nikamma trailer launch; netizens say, 'Outfit Inspired from Urfi Javed' [View Pics]