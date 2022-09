View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi Javed, who is paparazzi favourite, lashed out at them for passing a snide comment on her bold outfit. At the music launch on Tuesday, Urfi yelled at the paparazzi saying that she is not coming to hear derogatory comments from them. "Tumhe agar kapdo pe comment karna hai na to apni girlfriend aur apni maa-behen ke ghar pe jake karo. Mere kapdo pe koi comment nahi karega aaj ke baad," she warned. She showed them the proof that someone from them had said at the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 event, "Aaj dhang ke kapde pehenke aayi hai." She warned that if any one from the paparazzi would comment on her dress henceforth, she will not allow them to click her photographs.