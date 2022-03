View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi Javed is generally trolled by netizens but this time, she managed to impress them with her all-black outfit. Fans are calling her hot and beautiful under reacting with fire emojis. “Love how confident she is always,” wrote a fan. “First time iske kapade thode sahi type lage ?nice ha,” read another comment. Have a look at the video and let us know your thoughts. Also Read - Urfi Javed trolled for another 'REVEALING' saree blouse; ‘Kabhi toh full kapde mein dikh ja behen,’say fans – watch video