Urfi Javed REVEALS her secret on how she reuses her dresses to make her BOLD fashion choices – watch video

Love her or hate her, but you can't ignore her. She is Urfi Javed and she doesn't give a damn what people think about her. She likes to wear whatever she wants and leaves everyone spellbound her with bold fashion choices. People are yet to approve of Urfi's quirky style statements and they keep wondering who designs her dare-to-bare outfits. Urfi has now spilled out her secret. Talking to an Instagram page, Urfi said that she reuses her dresses, cuts them out to make crop tops and other clothing. She also said that she often repeats her clothes while stepping out yet the media hasn't noticed it.