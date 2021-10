Urfi Javed spotted at the airport in a tiny tube top and loose pants; fans call her Rakhi Sawant 2.0 – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Urfi Javed may have lasted for only a week in the Bigg Boss OTT house, but the bold and beautiful actress has constantly been hitting headlines for her fashion choices. From stepping out in public wearing tiny tops to going completely backless, Urfi has been criticised by netizens for her bizarre outfits. Recently, Urfi had talked about being living in a conservative family. She was told what she has to wear, wasn't even allowed to wear jeans and asked to cover her chest with a dupatta. Coming out as a rebel, Urfi now wears whatever she wants to. But Urfi is facing hard time to get people's acceptance for her fashion choices. She was again spotted at the Mumbai airport in a iny tube top and loose pants paired with a knee-length cardigan. And netizens couldn't help but troll her saying she wants to hog the limelight with her frequent public appearances. Some even called her 2.0.