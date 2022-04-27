Urfi Javed spotted outside a studio in black tee and shorts; fans say, 'Kapde mil gaye' - watch video

Urfi Javed who is known for her risque and outlandish dressing was seen in the suburbs today. Everyone got a shocked as it looked like a normal spotting of the actress. She was dressed in a black tee and denim shorts looking every bit like the girl-next-door. Fans were surprised. Even funnier was the fact that she gave a tip off to the paps. She told them that even Shraddha Kapoor was in the same building as her. When someone said that the crowds had come for her, Urfi Javed very politely said that she adores and loves Shraddha Kapoor to bits. Well, she kind of tipped them off... Also Read - Brahmastra trailer: Here's a MAJOR update for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt fans

After a series of extremely outlandish clothes, it was a change to see her like this. A fan commented, "Wow I first time see urfi javed in normal human clothes," while another one wrote, "Ye Urfi nhi ho sakti kyu ki urfi ke pass to kapre nhi hote ye aaj normal kapra pahni ha." The change was a pleasant surprise for some people. A person wrote, "O my god... she is looking good today." Another person left a rather mean comment on it looked like she only stood outside restaurants to get clicked as she is not seen doing work.

Urfi Javed has made a name for herself after Bigg Boss OTT where she was eliminated quite early. It has been mostly because of her risque clothes. Urfi Javed has worked on shows like Bepannaah and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the past. She said that she was dating Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat for a brief period.