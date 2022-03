View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed posted a reel on Instagram today in which she can be seen in a saree with a revealing blouse. She was trolled for it. A netizen wrote, “Kabhi toh full kapde mein dikh ja behen.” Some users also liked her look. “Love this saree and the blouse design,” wrote a fan. Have a look at the video above. Also Read - Tollywood Star Prabhas snapped in Mumbai, Urfi Javed, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt spotted as well: Watch Out