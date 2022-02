View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed is one person who is often trolled for her choice of clothes. It has happened again. She wore a ‘revealing’ cut-out top. A user wrote, “Faltu.” Another one commented, “Yeh style kahaan se laate ho aap?” Have a look at the video above. Also Read - Urfi Javed's befitting reply to a troll asking 'Itna Tayar Hoke Kahan Jaate Ho?’ has a Kareena Kapoor Khan connection