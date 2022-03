View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi Javed was trolled yet again for her choice of clothes. She was wearing a 'revealing' outfit. Wrote a user, “Kam se kam aaj to isko naa dikhata... Holi kharab kardi.” Another one commented, “Wow nice gap for air.” Have a look. Also Read - Urfi Javed grooves to viral song ‘Are you ok’ in a floral bikini; netizens say, ‘Didi rehem karo' – watch video