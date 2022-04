View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

It was just another day out with Urfi Javed who won many hearts with her sweet gesture for a fan who wanted a selfie with her. As she headed towards her car, a fan requested her to click a picture with him. She happily obliged and posed for the photograph. But the young man's phone had some dirt on the screen. Urfi noticed the problem and quickly grabbed the phone from her fan, rubbed it against her shorts to clean the surface and took charge of his phone to click the picture. The fan was visibly overjoyed with Urfi's gesture and it also made netizens laud her. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan gets uncomfortable as Baba Siddique pushes him; Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor skip honeymoon and more