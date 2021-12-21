View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi Javed seems to be enjoying all the attention she's getting with her outlandish outfit choices. Well, her latest look is quite 'serious' as compared to what she's flaunted before. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant was seen in town in a grey blazer. Okay, she opted for the ongoing braless trend, using a small tape to keep it modest. The blazer had stripes hanging at the front and back. Coming to the trousers, it was one of those pairs with a sheer panel. We had to look at the video thrice to figure out what look it was. Fans are also equally confused. A fan wrote, "Kaunsa Fashion Hai Yeh," while another one commented, "Kon jahil banata hai es k ajeeb o ghareeb kapray". Another person was not indirect. The person wrote, "Bhikari paise Leja merese." Well, the lady seems to be the perfect fodder for trolls.