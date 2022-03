View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Rashmika Mandanna and were seen grooving to Arabic Kuthu. The song is from Vijay’s Beast and has gone viral. While they looked cute together, in the end, Rashmika did something which shocked Varun. Have a look. Also Read - Pushpa: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer all set for TV premiere; will it break TRP records?