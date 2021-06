Urvashi Rautela gets punched repeatedly in the gut by her trainer – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA ??Actor?? (@urvashirautela)

is known to be fitness freak. Her enviable figure is a proof of her hard work she does during her training sessions. On Thursday, she shared a video of getting punched repeatedly in the gut by her trainer.

In the video, Urvashi stands in a black sports bra and yoga pants while her trainer repeatedly punches her in the abdomen. "NO PAIN NO GAIN. He clocks me right in the gut Getting walloped is part of my action film absorbing his blows," Urvashi wrote on Instagram.

The actress claims that she is practicing for an action film. She will next be seen in the web series Inspector Avinash along with .