Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzogpa will inspire all the young ones out there to get up, kick life and scale their individual summits with Director Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai trailer

Get ready for a very different kind of Sooraj Barjatya movie albeit with what looks to have the same emotional core that's common in all of the iconic filmmaker's works. What's more, the Uunchai trailer looks like a perfect big-screen experience despite starring older actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzogpa and Neena Gupta, with Parineeti Chopra being the only young face. It some ways, it reminds you of China Gate in essence though, not in plot – a perfect big-screen experience, which proved that a movie starring the older generation can be just as entertaining with the right script and intent. Watch the trailer of Uunchai above...