Valentine's Day 2022: Krishna Shroff lists down her idea of a dream date [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Valentine's Day 2022: Krishna Shroff in an EXCLUSIVE chat with BollywoodLife shares her idea of a perfect gift and date night. She also spoke of qualities she wants in a perfect partner

Urmimala Banerjee   |    February 13, 2022 5:07 PM IST

The stunning Krishna Shroff dishes out fitness goals on her Instagram handle. She is also a successful fitness entrepreneur. For the occasion of Valentine's Day, Krishna Shroff shared with BollywoodLife her idea of a perfect date and what she feels would make a great gift when you are in love. Krishna Shroff also listed down three qualities that she wants in a partner. The lady also shared some tips with our readers. Krishna Shroff is the sister of Tiger Shroff and younger child of Tiger Shroff. She is a known name in the MMA circuit as she runs a league. Watch the video above...

