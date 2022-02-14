It's Valentine's Day and Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra has spilled out some of her secrets of her secluded love life, while talking to Bollywood Life in an exclusive interview.

It's Valentine's Day and Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra has spilled out some of her secrets of her secluded love life. Talking to Bollywood Life, Sanya revealed that she had a cruch on one of her school seniors. But since she was too shy and reserved, she didn't tell the guy or any of her close friends about her feelings. She also revealed that when she was in 8th standard, a guy proposed to her and it really scared the hell out of her. She cried to her mother wondering why the guy likes her because she hasn't done anything to make him feel that way. Speaking of going on a date, Sanya said that she went with her guy along with a group of friends.