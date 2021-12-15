Valimai making video: Makers show Ajith’s bike ACCIDENT; film promises to offer HIGH-OCTANE ACTION

Ajith Kumar's Valimai is all set to release on Pongal next year. Recently, the makers released a making video of the film.

Last year, it was reported that had injured himself on the sets of Valimai while shooting for a bike chase sequence. Recently, the makers released a making video of the film and they have showcased the accident that took place on the sets. Reportedly, after the accident, the actor took a small break but he was back with a bang. The making video also gives a glimpse of the action that we will get to watch in the film, and it looks like the movie is all set to offer high-octane action. Valimai also stars and Kartikeya Gummakonda, and it is slated to release on Pongal next year.