Valimai making video: Makers show Ajith’s bike ACCIDENT; film promises to offer HIGH-OCTANE ACTION

Spotted: Emraan Hashmi looks all fit and fresh; Shilpa Shetty keeps it cool
Spotted: Shilpa Shetty spotted at Juhu; Alaya F pumped iron in the gym
Ajith Kumar's Valimai is all set to release on Pongal next year. Recently, the makers released a making video of the film.
Last year, it was reported that Ajith Kumar had injured himself on the sets of Valimai while shooting for a bike chase sequence. Recently, the makers released a making video of the film and they have showcased the accident that took place on the sets. Reportedly, after the accident, the actor took a small break but he was back with a bang. The making video also gives a glimpse of the action that we will get to watch in the film, and it looks like the movie is all set to offer high-octane action. Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda, and it is slated to release on Pongal next year.