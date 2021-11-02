‘Vicky bhaiya dekh rahe hai’ say fans as Akshay Kumar poses romantically with Katrina Kaif on Th
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were on the sets of The Kapil Sharma show to promote their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. It seems Kapil Sharma was not too happy with them posing together.
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were on the sets of The Kapil Sharma show to promote their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Akshay was seen holding Katrina as the posed for the paps. We can see Kapil Sharma snooping in the frame later. 'Vicky bhaiya dekh rahe hai,' commented a fan, hinting at Katrina's rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal. Have a look at the video above. Also Read - Katrina Kaif gets trolled for an apparent face-job; netizens call her 'Botox Queen'
Published: November 2, 2021 8:05 PM IST
