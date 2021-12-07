View this post on Instagram A post shared by vinod (@vinodrsingh679)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding Sangeet will be held this evening and celebs have started arriving at the wedding venue. The latest to reach Sawai Madhopur is celebrate Punjabi singer , who will also be performing at the Sangeet. And before that, he gave us a glimpse of what the bride, groom and their guests are in for. At the Jaipur airport, Gurdas wished the Bollywood couple a happy and long married life and sang a few lines from his popular Punjabi number Teri Jodi Jeeve. Check out the video here and feel the part of and wedding festivities. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Songs Sau Aasman, Nachde Ne Saare and more Bollywood numbers fill the air as Sangeet rehearsals begin at Barwara [Exclusive]