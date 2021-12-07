Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding Sangeet: Gurdas Maan sings Teri Jodi Jeeve for the couple – watch video
Celebrated Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan is one of the celeb guests at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding and he will also be performing at the Sangeet tonight.
