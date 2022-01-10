Vicky Kaushal flaunts his moves on Dhanush's Rowdy Baby, fans say 'Katrina Kaif se shaadi ka asar'

Vicky Kaushal has shared a video of grooving to Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's Rowdy Baby in between the break from his shooting schedule. And fans have linked it to Katrina Kaif saying that it's the effect of marrying the Tiger 3 actress.