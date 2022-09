Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, is now in theaters. In this video, we are showing you the fans' reactions after watching the Vikram Vedha. Watch video.

Vikram Vedha Public Review: Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, is now in theaters. The Tamil version of Viram Vedha was a hit flick. In the movie, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan play opposite roles. Hrithik Roshan plays a negative role in the film, and Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a cop. This was a much-anticipated movie of the year. Fans were eagerly waiting for the movie. Fans are aware of the performance of Saif Ali Khan. Some of the fans really loved the movie, and on the other hand, some fans did not like it. In this video, we are showing you the fans' reactions after watching Vikram Vedha. Watch video.