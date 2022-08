View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reliance Entertainment (@reliance.entertainment)

The teaser of Vikram Vedha is out and no prizes for guessing that the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer has struck an instant chord with viewers courtesy its raw and gritty feel, especially with the writer-Director duo of the original, Pushkar Gayathri, again at the helm for the remake. However, many people don't seem to have taken a shine to is Hrithik Roshan's look and performance, with many netizens claiming that he isn't even 10% of what was in the original. Contrastingly, Saif Ali Khan hasn't drawn any flak or comparisions with from the original. Watch the Vikram Vedha teaser above. Also Read - Vikram Vedha teaser: 5 reasons why Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer can be a saviour for Bollywood at the box office