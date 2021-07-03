Vikrant Massey CALLS Taapsee Pannu's claims of him and Harshvardhan Rane being scared to do intimate scenes with her as 'clickbait news headlines to create controversy' [Exclusive]

Vikrant Massey and director Vinil Mathew also talked about the controversial pallu dropping scene of Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba and how they were more embarrassed than the actress was on the sets while performing the particular scene.

A few days ago, it was being reported that had opened up about how her Haseen Dillruba co-stars and were scared to shoot intimate scenes with her in the film. However, Vikrant Massey, in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Life, called these said claims as ''clickbait news headlines to create controversy.'

Haseen Dillruba has started streaming on Netflix. Under investigation as a suspect in her husband's murder, a wife reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth.