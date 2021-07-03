videos

Watch Next

Trailers

Haseen Dillruba TRAILER: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane's film is all about love, lust, betrayal and murder

Entertainment News

Taapsee Pannu announces the OTT premiere of Haseen Dilruba in the most intriguing way – watch video

Trailers

Broken But Beautiful 3 trailer: Sidharth Shukla plays Sonia Rathee’s f**k buddy in this tale of lust and love

Entertainment News

Vikrant Massey's Amol from Chhapaak and five characters we cannot stop loving

Vikrant Massey CALLS Taapsee Pannu's claims of him and Harshvardhan Rane being scared to do intimate scenes with her as 'clickbait news headlines to create controversy' [Exclusive]

Vikrant Massey and director Vinil Mathew also talked about the controversial pallu dropping scene of Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba and how they were more embarrassed than the actress was on the sets while performing the particular scene.

BollywoodLife   |    July 3, 2021 12:43 AM IST

A few days ago, it was being reported that Taapsee Pannu had opened up about how her Haseen Dillruba co-stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane were scared to shoot intimate scenes with her in the film. However, Vikrant Massey, in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Life, called these said claims as ''clickbait news headlines to create controversy.'

Vikrant and director Vinil Mathew also talked about the controversial pallu dropping scene of Taapsee in the film and how they were more embarrassed than the actress was on the sets while performing the particular scene.

Haseen Dillruba has started streaming on Netflix. Under investigation as a suspect in her husband's murder, a wife reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all