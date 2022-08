View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Superstar cricketer Virat Kohli and his actress wife, Anushka Sharma, have been one of the most loved celebrity couples ever since they got together, and continue to define relationship goals with whatever they do. Recently, the power couple again set relationship goals in a smart way when they went for a ride on a scooty in full public view, but managed to hoodwink all onlookers by simply doing what should be done while riding a 2-wheeler: Wearing a helmet. Watch Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's video above... Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and more celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; Ram Gopal Varma's idea of 'freedom' leaves netizens in splits