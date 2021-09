Watch: Sidharth Shukla's LAST award where he thanked fans for making #SidNaaz win the Best Social Media Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

In a short life of 40 years, Sidharth Shukla saw immense success. He was a renowned model, did fabulously in the ad world and his TV shows saw great viewership. His stints on reality shows were also hit endeavours. Of course, we know how Bigg Boss 13 changed his life, but the soul of the show was SidNaaz. Sidharth Shukla took the Best Social Media Couple award from BollywoodLife. Shehnaaz Gill was away in Canada so we just gave it to him. This video makes us extremely emotional. Prayers for the family. Also Read - 'Ab main kaise jeeyungi?', an inconsolable and broken Shehnaaz Gill told her father after Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise