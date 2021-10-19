videos

THIS mashup video of Netflix's Squid Game and 3 Idiots will make you go ROFL – watch

This video of Virus from 3 Idiots addressing the contestants of Squid Game will make you laugh hard.

Nikita Thakkar   |    October 19, 2021 3:21 PM IST

Netflix's Squid Game is the most popular show currently. Fans are totally going crazy over this Korean thriller drama. And with that, there are quit a memes and funny videos around the same. But the funniest among all is the mashup between Bollywood film 3 Idiots and Squid Game. A video of Virus from 3 Idiots addressing the contestants of Squid Game has left fans laughing hard. Watch the video above.

