This video of Virus from 3 Idiots addressing the contestants of Squid Game will make you laugh hard.

Netflix's Squid Game is the most popular show currently. Fans are totally going crazy over this Korean thriller drama. And with that, there are quit a memes and funny videos around the same. But the funniest among all is the mashup between Bollywood film and Squid Game. A video of Virus from 3 Idiots addressing the contestants of Squid Game has left fans laughing hard. Watch the video above.