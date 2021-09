Ranbir Kapoor and are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. While #Ralia always gives us relationship goals, a throwback video of them have went viral on social from Zee Cine Awards, where the duo shared an awkward kiss moment. This scene happened when Alia Bhatt was announced as the Best Actress for her performance in Raazi and we saw duo embracing each other. Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor also bagged the Best Actor for his act in Sanju. Alia Bhatt had herself handed over the trophy to Ranbir and had said, “The award goes to my all time favourite, Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju.” Also Read - Top 5 trending hairstyles of Bollywood actresses