One of the leading stars of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om. She is one of the top stars of the Bollywood industry and is finest in her craft. Since eons, she has had a massive fan base globally. The diva is the daughter of ex badminton player Prakash Padukone. You would be aware that the Piku actress has been a national level badminton player, before stepping into Bollywood. It is interesting to note that the actress had also once played tennis with ace tennis player, Roger Federer.

She had played a friendly match with world champion Roger Federer in Delhi. This had taken place when the actress had attended the International Premier Tennis League's opening ceremony. Tennis star Sania Mirza along with , Sunil Gavaskar, , and Novak Djokovic were also present. Lately, pictures of the actress playing tennis in 2014 with Roger has been floating on social media. Fans are remembering the iconic moment.

Check photos of Deepika Padukone playing tennis with Roger Federer here:

In the photos, the actress is seen wearing a sports attire. She has worn a black tank top and has teamed it up with black tights and sneakers. The Tennis buddies are smiling in the frame. With her hair pulled back in a pony tail, the actress is seen engaging in a conversation with Roger.

Sadly, Roger who is known to be the greatest tennis player has announced that he will be retiring after the Laver Cup in London.

Coming back to Deepika, professionally the actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern, opposite . She also has Project K in her kitty opposite . The movie also has stars like . She will also be seen opposite and in Fighter. The movie is being helmed by .