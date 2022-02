When Lata Mangeshkar cried while recording Luka Chupi from Rang De Basanti – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aniruddha Guha (@aniguha)

Many might not know that Bharat Ratna and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had stood for 8 hours while recording Luka Chuppi song from . Music composer AR Rahman was also in the studio to witness the legend. Lyricist was in tears when he Lataji sang the song. A rare video of India's Nightingale takes us into the studio where she recorded the song and made it immortal with her melodious voice. In the video, Lataji seems to be holding on her tears as she croons the emotional lines while recording it. AR Rahman is also seen having a memorable time from the control room. This song is one of the two songs from Rang De Basanti to have made it to the long list of Oscars for Best Original Song category. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli mourn Lata Mangeshkar’s loss; Naga Chaitanya opens up on Laal Singh Chaddha and more