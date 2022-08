Bigg Boss 13 was the most epic season of Bigg Boss in the history of the controversial reality TV show. And the major reason was Sidharth Shukla. He single-handedly ruled the roost throughout the season. And even with two more seasons released after the one that Sidharth won, people still remember the one which featured Sidharth Shukla. The season of truly one of the best. Sidharth was the strongest contestant in that season and would take no sh*t and firmly stand his ground. It's still painful to think that the actor is no more. His journey in Bigg Boss 13 was inspirational. Fans have been sharing clips of Sidharth Shukla from Bigg Boss 13 ahead of his first death anniversary. The actor passed away on 2nd September last year, plunging the whole nation in sorrow. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill opens up about her marriage plans and the quality she wants in her husband [Watch video]

We came across a clip of Sidharth Shukla, shared by one of his ardent fans. It is a clip from one of the Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 13. It seems had confronted Sidharth on the events that transpired the previous week. The topic led to gender equality. Sidharth's strong words about gender equality had left even Salman speechless. Check it out above. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: A look at ex contestants who kissed on camera and became intimate on Salman Khan's reality show