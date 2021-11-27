WTF! Salman Khan fans burst crackers during the screening of Antim: The Final Truth; the superstar urges theatres to tighten security - watch video
WTF! Salman Khan fans do the unimaginable; burst dangerous crackers like 7 shots inside a theatre. The superstar urges security to be more careful to avoid fire hazard- watch video
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1