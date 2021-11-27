View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The reports for Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth are very encouraging. People are raving about the performance of the superstar as Rajveer Singh. The movie is a remake of the Marathi blockbuster Mulshi Paltan and is giving the vibes of Vaastav, a classic by Mahesh Manjrekar. Aayush Sharma is also getting immense love as Rahuliya. Now, Salman Khan has shared a video where we can see crackers going off inside the theatre. They are bursting fireworks like 7 shots in a closed environment. In fact, some of the sparks have just missed people filming the drama. He has urged theatre owners to tighten the security and ensure that no one carries fire crackers inside. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan's triple role in No Entry 2, Rohit Shetty's plan for Golmaal 5, Satyameva Jayate 2 crashes at the box office and more