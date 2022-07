Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It stars Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu and Pranali Rathod as Akshara in the lead roles. Together Abhimanyu and Akshara aka Harshad and Pranali are shipped as AbhiRa. Currently, an interesting twist has been shown in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Abhimanyu is suffering from nerve damage. When Akshara learns about it, she puts her dream of singing on hold. Abhimanyu is angry at first but they work things out. And now, Abhimanyu will be seen serenading Akshara with a heartfelt song. He will sing Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua for Akshara and the latter would be gushing continuously. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda dons a new role as he serenades Akshara aka Pranali Rathod; AbhiRa fans in for a treat

Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are the biggest newsmakers in entertainment news. In the new promo dropped by the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara helping Abhi out when his hand gives up while playing the guitar. Akshara and Abhimanyu's relationship is pure goals!