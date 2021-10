View this post on Instagram A post shared by HarshadJennifer?Bepannah?? (@harshadchopda_hottest_angel)

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are all set to carry the baton of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai from Kartik aka Mohsin Khan and Naira/Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi. While there are doubts about the new couple meeting fans' expectations, this new leaked BTS video from their shoot proves that the two are doing it all to make inroads into audience's hearts. The maker of the show Rajan Shahi understands the audiences' pulse so well that he is planning all the right things to ensure that this new jodi is a hit a receives as much love as Akshara-Naitik and Kartik-Naira/Sirat. Watch this romantic video. Also Read - LEAKED: Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's BTS pictures from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shoot impresses; but will they be able to take Kartik-Naira's place in fans' hearts