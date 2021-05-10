Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha on how they avoided stereotypes while portraying LGBTQ characters in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele [Exclusive]

Bollywood Life recently caught up with Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha for an exclusive chat wherein they spoke at length about their upcoming film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele which tells how the homosexual characters discover love in friendship during the journey.

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, featuring Anshuman Jha and Zareen Khan, has been scheduled for an OTT release on May 9. Anshuman and Zareen play homosexual characters and the Harish Vyas directorial is a road trip adventure from Delhi to Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh. It tells how the lead characters discover love in friendship during the journey. While Anshuman plays the gay boy, Zareen Khan essays the lesbian girl.

