Zwigato trailer is out now and Kapil Sharma is set to surprise fans with his never seen before avatar. The actor, who has a knack for making everyone laugh with his wit, charm and comic timing, will also make you shed a tear or two with his heartwarming story as delivery boy Manas. Directed by Nandita Das and co-starring Shahana Goswami, Zwigato tells the story of a simple floor-manager of a factory, who loses his job due to the pandemic. To make ends meet, he takes up the job of a food delivery rider, who is always on the run. The comic has donned a completely different avatar and this is 'the film' which will show the fans and world the range of Kapil Sharma's acting talent. Shahana plays his wife Pratima, who does her bit to help her husband and her family stay afloat. Zwigato promises to give you a taste of life, as we all have come to know during the pandemic in a sweet and sour manner. It releases in theatres on March 17, 2023.