Erica Fernandes AKA Dr. Sonakshi From Kuch Rang Paar Ke Aise Bhi Quits Show, Know Why? Watch Now

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes aka Dr. Sonakshi has left the show. Recently Erica Fernandes shared a post on her Instagram and told people that she is leaving the show in the middle
Kuch Rang Paar Ke Aise Bhi: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes aka Dr. Sonakshi has left the show. Recently Erica Fernandes shared a post on her Instagram and told people that she is leaving the show in the middle. Erica Fernandes doesn't want to portray Sonakshi as a weak person. She is quite unhappy with this decision.