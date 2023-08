Esha Deol is beaming with joy after her film Ek Duaa received a special mention at the 69th National Awards. Watch the video to know more.

The 69th National Film Awards were announced on August 24, 2023. Bollywood actress Esha Deol’s short film ‘Ek Duaa’, got a special mention in the category of non-feature films. Needless to say, the actress’ happiness knew no bounds. She was elated by the fact that her project got such huge recognition. In an exclusive interview with ANI, she shared her thoughts about ‘Ek Duaa’ special mention at the National Film Awards. “No words. I can’t put into words what I am feeling right now. It was my directorial debut which turned out to be a huge success. Today seeing it getting a huge recognition has put me into endless joy. It’s a wholesome feeling. The message of the short film ‘female foeticide”, was successfully delivered among the masses. When the script came to me, I felt I ought to do this, and that too by being a director. That time I took it as an opportunity to become an asset to society and contribute towards the economy. My film has received various international awards but now that it got a special mention in the 69th National Awards, I am overwhelmed.”