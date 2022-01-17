videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Nakaab actress Esha Gupta opens up on the 'DARK SIDE of what industry people go through' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Interviews

Esha Gupta opens up on being a SEX SYMBOL; reveals what it takes 'to flaunt a bikini body' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Interviews

Mallika Sherawat opens up on Nakaab’s plot hitting close to recent industry deaths and the masks Bollywood wears – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Interviews

Esha Gupta on landing her first web series, RejctX 2; says, 'I was to do a film, which did not happen' [Exclusive]

Esha Gupta's 5 Super hot topless Photoshoots, sets the internet on fire, Flaunts her curves: Watch now

Bollywood Actress Esha Gupta once again set the internet on fire with her topless picture on Instagram. In today's video, we are going to tell you how many times Esha Gupta's topless post has made headlines.

Satakshi Singh   |    January 17, 2022 6:00 PM IST

Esha Gupta: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is once again making headlines due to her sizzling hot picture. This bold and beautiful actress once again set the internet on fire with her topless picture on Instagram. Esha Gupta is often seen posting bold pictures on her Instagram. So in today's video, we are will show you Esha's topless pictures that made headlines.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all