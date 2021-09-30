EXCLUSIVE :10 Interesting Facts About The Empire Actress Sahher Bambba, Watch Video

videos

The Kathak-trained actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. She recently featured in a T series music video namely Ishq Mein which has already crossed 15 million views on YouTube.

Hitesh Malik   |    September 30, 2021 3:25 PM IST

10 things about Sahher Bambba : Sahher Bambba who recently appeared in the historical drama series The Empire wherein she aced the role of Babur's first wife Mallika-e-Hindustan, has gained massive accolades and limelight with her outstanding performance. The Kathak-trained actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. She recently featured in a T series music video namely Ishq Mein which has already crossed 15 million views on YouTube. She is currently prepping up for her new show Those Pricey Thakur Girls where she will be playing the lead character of Debjani Thakur. In this special exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the actress revealed 10 interesting facts about herself that we bet you did not know about. Watch video.

