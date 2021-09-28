videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra keep it chic and comfy as they take a jetty ride to work — watch video

Videos

Indoo Ki Jawani: Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua REACT to the 'Love Jihad' controversy around the film [Exclusive]

Songs

Indoo Ki Jawani song Dil Tera: Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal's zany moves and retro vibes make this arguably 2020's best track

Songs

Heelein Toot Gayi song: Kiara Advani's bubbliness and Badshah's music make Indoo Ki Jawani's second track a bhangra mood

EXCLUSIVE : 10 Unknown Facts About Aditya Seal You Didn't Know, Watch Video

Known for his several notable projects namely Tum Bin 2, Student of the year 2 and romantic drama web series Fittrat, Aditya Seal in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life reveals 10 facts about him. Watch video.

Hitesh Malik   |    September 28, 2021 10:43 AM IST

10 facts about Aditya Seal: The one with a cheerful smile and charisma, actor Aditya Seal recently appeared on the currently trending web series The Empire. He is also known for his several notable projects namely Tum Bin 2, Student of the year 2, and romantic drama web series Fittrat. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life the actor revealed 10 unknown facts about him that we bet you did not know. Let's dive into the video and know what they are. Watch.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all