Exclusive: Abhishek Bajaj on his character in 'Your Honour 2', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and more | Watch Video

He also opened up on the special preparation he did for the role, the kind of a role he wants to do in the future, about his co-stars, Mita Vashisht, Jimmy Shergill, Gulshan Grover, and more.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 29, 2021 1:29 PM IST

Abhishek Bajaj: In an exclusive interview with Your Honour 2, actor Abhishek Bajaj opened up on his character in Your Honour 2 and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He also revealed about the special preparation he did for the role, the kind of a role he wants to do in the future, about his co-stars, Mita Vashisht, Jimmy Shergill, Gulshan Grover, and more. Watch this fun interview now.

