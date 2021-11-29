Exclusive: Abhishek Bajaj on his character in 'Your Honour 2', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and more | Watch Video

He also opened up on the special preparation he did for the role, the kind of a role he wants to do in the future, about his co-stars, Mita Vashisht, Jimmy Shergill, Gulshan Grover, and more.

Satakshi Singh | November 29, 2021 1:29 PM IST